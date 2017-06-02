Long Beach Playhouse to Present 7th Annual Playhouse Radio Hour
On June 16 at 6:00 P.M., the Long Beach Playhouse will present the seventh annual Long Beach Playhouse Radio Hour at the offices of Keesal Young and Logan. This truly unique event is a fundraiser for the Playhouse which, at 88 years, is one of the city's oldest arts organizations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|davey mushly mom
|20,924
|ICE arrests nearly 190 immigrants in Southern C...
|12 hr
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Thu
|Trish
|66
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Thu
|elisabeth sessler...
|3,638
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Thu
|PHD2184
|13
|Review: Queen Mary
|Wed
|QUEEN MARY LONG B...
|1
|When I was in need of a personal injury lawyer (Jun '13)
|May 29
|RonDuh
|54
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC