Long Beach pedestrian struck, killed ...

Long Beach pedestrian struck, killed by car was crossing street against a Dona t Walka signal

2 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

A man died after suffering critical injuries when he was hit by a car while crossing a North Long Beach street in violation of a “Don't Walk” signal early Saturday morning, authorities said. The Long Beach Police Department learned of the man's death Monday.

