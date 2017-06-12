Long Beach pedestrian struck, killed by car was crossing street against a Dona t Walka signal
A man died after suffering critical injuries when he was hit by a car while crossing a North Long Beach street in violation of a “Don't Walk” signal early Saturday morning, authorities said. The Long Beach Police Department learned of the man's death Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|US Army Vet
|20,941
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|6 hr
|Wendy
|3,644
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|Yumm
|67
|Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10)
|Jun 12
|Theresa moreno
|18
|sonya santa cruz (Mar '14)
|Jun 12
|Gscheun0617
|6
|Lions Drag Strip's checkered flag (Feb '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom R
|34
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Jun 6
|Yaya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC