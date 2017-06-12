Long Beach moves toward ban of long-term parking for RVs, oversized vehicles

Long Beach residents who own RVs, boats or other oversize vehicles will need to start searching for storage accommodations as the city crafts a new law to ban long-term parking in residential areas. Councilwoman Suzie Price, who has been working on the issue since first elected in 2014, said the change offers a solution to a decades-old problem that, historically, has been handled on a case-by-case basis, creating inconsistency and confusion.

