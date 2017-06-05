Long Beach moves forward on solar pan...

Long Beach moves forward on solar panel project

The rooftops of up to 15 city structures could soon be dotted with solar panels, generating clean energy in effort to reduce the city's carbon footprint. The City Council this week green-lighted talks with PFMG Solar to iron out a power purchase agreement for the project, expected to save several million dollars in electricity costs over the next two decades, according to city documents .

