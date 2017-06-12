Long Beach Moves Ahead with New Fireboat Stations
The Port of Long Beach said it has taken another step toward building two new stations to house fireboats and provide emergency response for one of the nation's major commercial gateways. On Monday, Harbor Commissioners approved engineering design services for Fireboat Stations Nos.
