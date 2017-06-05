Long Beach mayor offers help to beleaguered Sunnyside Cemetery
There's good reason for the dead to be grateful today at Sunnyside Cemetery. The near-broke, weed-choked 13.5-acre resting place, once an elegant and Elysian jewel at 1055 E. Willow St. in Long Beach, as been teetering near its own death in recent years.
