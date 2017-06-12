Long Beach may crack down on illegal ...

Long Beach may crack down on illegal marijuana businesses with new penalties

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Long Beach may make it easier to crack down on illegal marijuana businesses by adding a few tools to its legal arsenal. The City Council on Tuesday will consider amending a local law, based on recommendations by the city attorney's office, that would further enable officials to penalize illegal marijuana establishments and property owners, in an effort to gain compliance and to deter such operations in the first place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr US Army Vet 20,941
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 1 hr Wendy 3,644
News Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08) Jun 13 Yumm 67
News Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10) Jun 12 Theresa moreno 18
sonya santa cruz (Mar '14) Jun 12 Gscheun0617 6
News Lions Drag Strip's checkered flag (Feb '09) Jun 10 Tom R 34
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... Jun 6 Yaya 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 19 at 9:09AM PDT

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,130 • Total comments across all topics: 281,869,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC