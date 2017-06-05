Long Beach homeless man sentenced to prison for raping elderly woman
A homeless man from Long Beach was sentenced to 38 years in prison Thursday for breaking into an 88-year-old woman's Harbor City home and sexually assaulting her, according to authorities. A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge handed down the penalty moments after Emmanuel Stanley Reales, 42, pleaded no contest to one count each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said in a news release.
