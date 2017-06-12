Long Beach considers EBT payments at farmers markets

Farmers Markets would be required to accept CALFresh Electronic Benefit Transfer cards as payment in a proposal to be reviewed by Long Beach city officials. Vice Mayor Rex Richardson, who put forth the motion along with City Council members Jeanine Pearce and Roberto Uranga, recommended the city manager explore the feasibility of the ordinance - as well as potential barriers, such as permit and licensing fees faced by farmers markets.

