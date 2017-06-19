Long Beach Civic Center project earns architectural nod
The Long Beach Civic Center is among 45 projects that earned a Los Angeles Architectural Award for what industry experts said could be “a new model for regeneration of an urban core.” The Los Angeles Business Council presented the awards on Thursday at the 47th annual architectural recognition event, which, this year, celebrated projects that embraced “cutting-edge green design and smart transportation systems.” When complete, the $533 million Civic Center project will revitalize 15 acres of downtown Long Beach by reinstating streets and pedestrian access to new civic buildings, a “re-imagined” Lincoln Park, and a mixed-use development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Wed
|Scorpiopilot
|3,647
|Pathetic
|Wed
|Problem Solver
|2
|Suspect in '87 Arizona murder arrested in LB (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Tom Rodgers
|52
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|Jun 20
|Whazzup
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|Yumm
|67
|Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10)
|Jun 12
|Theresa moreno
|18
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC