Long Beach Civic Center project earns architectural nod

The Long Beach Civic Center is among 45 projects that earned a Los Angeles Architectural Award for what industry experts said could be “a new model for regeneration of an urban core.” The Los Angeles Business Council presented the awards on Thursday at the 47th annual architectural recognition event, which, this year, celebrated projects that embraced “cutting-edge green design and smart transportation systems.” When complete, the $533 million Civic Center project will revitalize 15 acres of downtown Long Beach by reinstating streets and pedestrian access to new civic buildings, a “re-imagined” Lincoln Park, and a mixed-use development.

