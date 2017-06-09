Lbo and Molaa Present Frida Kahlo: Pain and Passion, Sneak Peek

On June 9, 2017, Long Beach Opera and the Museum of Latin American Art will present "Frida Kahlo: Pain and Passion," an evening celebrating the vibrant, colorful life of the renowned Mexican artist. The event will begin at 7:00 PM at the Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802.

