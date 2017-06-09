Lbo and Molaa Present Frida Kahlo: Pa...

Lbo and Molaa Present Frida Kahlo: Pain and Passion, Sneak Peek

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

On June 9, 2017, Long Beach Opera and the Museum of Latin American Art will present "Frida Kahlo: Pain and Passion," an evening celebrating the vibrant, colorful life of the renowned Mexican artist. The event will begin at 7:00 PM at the Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 7 hr okiesinger- Steve... 3,639
News ICE arrests nearly 190 immigrants in Southern C... 22 hr Ronald 3
News Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08) Jun 1 Trish 66
News JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09) Jun 1 PHD2184 13
Review: Queen Mary May 31 QUEEN MARY LONG B... 1
Bloods and Crips (May '12) May 30 Kinder and Gentle... 13
When I was in need of a personal injury lawyer (Jun '13) May 29 RonDuh 54
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,244 • Total comments across all topics: 281,496,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC