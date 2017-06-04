LA River Ride draws two-wheelers to G...

LA River Ride draws two-wheelers to Griffith Park for trek

12 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Cyclists gather for the start of the 17th annual River Ride at Griffith Park. Over 2,000 cyclists participated in 15-100 mile rides from Griffith Park to Long Beach put on by the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition Sunday, June 4, 2017.

