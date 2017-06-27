LA porta s largest terminal remains closed after cyberattack
The Port of Los Angeles' largest terminal remained closed for a second day Wednesday after a cyberattack disrupted governments around the world. The terminal was one of 17 run by Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk hit by software that crippled computers globally, including four in the United States.
