L.A., Long Beach port greening plan enters critical period
Everybody supports reducing unhealthful pollution from the megaports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, but it's a different story when you talk about who's going to pay to get the job done. Both ports are entering a critical public-comment period now in efforts to clean up pollution from the port complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|3 hr
|john rieben
|3,651
|Why Long Beach water, sewer rates are likely go...
|Tue
|AdiosLB
|3
|July 22, 23 2017 Quilters By the Sea 2017 Qui...
|Mon
|Janet
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Vanessa Jimenez, 16 (Jul '08)
|Jun 26
|friend2
|2
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Jun 24
|You dumb
|483
|Pathetic
|Jun 21
|Problem Solver
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC