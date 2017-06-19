L.A. and Long Beach port workers begi...

L.A. and Long Beach port workers begin striking

Shouts of "What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!" rang out as picketers congested the Evegreen yard in San Pedro on Monday, blocking up to 50 trucks from entering the terminal at a time. Around 60 truck drivers and warehouse workers serving the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports began striking terminals across the region Monday morning.

