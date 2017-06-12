L.A. and Long Beach mayors sign pact ...

L.A. and Long Beach mayors sign pact setting zero-emissions goals for ports

The mayors of Los Angeles and Long Beach signed an agreement Monday directing the nation's largest port complex to reduce air pollution by moving toward zero-emission trucks and yard equipment. The two-page declaration signed by L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia says the ports "shall advance clean technologies and other efforts to move toward the goal of zero emissions" and establishes targets for zero-emission cargo-handling equipment by 2030 and zero-emission trucks by 2035.

