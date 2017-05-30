Killer whales put on show off Palos Verdes, Long Beach coast

Ryan Lawler, owner of Newport Coastal Adventure, was all done with his eco-tours for the day when he got word: rare orcas spotted off the coast. He decided to give it a shot and scour the sea to spot the black-and-white beauties late Friday afternoon - and he's glad he did, finding a playful pod of killer whales that haven't been seen off Orange County since January 2015 .

