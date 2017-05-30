Killer whales put on show off Palos V...

Killer whales put on show off Palos Verdes, Long Beach coast

Ryan Lawler, owner of Newport Coastal Adventure, was all done with his eco-tours for the day when he got word: rare orcas spotted off the coast. He decided to give it a shot and scour the sea to spot the black-and-white beauties late Friday afternoon - and he's glad he did, finding a playful pod of killer whales that haven't been seen off Orange County since January 2015 .

