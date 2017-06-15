Kaskade Announces 'Sun Soaked' Outdoo...

Kaskade Announces 'Sun Soaked' Outdoor Beach Party In Long Beach

9 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Six-time Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and producer KASKADE today announced Sun Soaked -- an outdoor beach party to take place on Saturday, July 15th in Long Beach, CA. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, June 23rd following an exclusive fan pre-sale on Wednesday, June 21st available to fans who sign up at www.kaskademusic.com .

