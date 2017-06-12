Jury to decide whether man who was beaten by Long Beach police was the victim or aggressor
A jury will decide whether a man who was beaten, shocked with a stun gun and pepper-sprayed by Long Beach police was the aggressor or a victim of excessive force. Trial began Monday for 31-year-old Solomon Brooks, who faces up to life in prison if he is convicted of assault on an officer and two counts of resisting arrest.
