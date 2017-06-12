Jury to decide whether man who was be...

Jury to decide whether man who was beaten by Long Beach police was the victim or aggressor

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

A jury will decide whether a man who was beaten, shocked with a stun gun and pepper-sprayed by Long Beach police was the aggressor or a victim of excessive force. Trial began Monday for 31-year-old Solomon Brooks, who faces up to life in prison if he is convicted of assault on an officer and two counts of resisting arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,928
News Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10) 12 hr Theresa moreno 18
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 17 hr Anita Reynolds 3,641
sonya santa cruz (Mar '14) Mon Gscheun0617 6
News Lions Drag Strip's checkered flag (Feb '09) Sat Tom R 34
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... Jun 6 Yaya 1
News Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018 Jun 6 concerned res 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,276 • Total comments across all topics: 281,724,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC