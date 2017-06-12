Jury set to deliberate in trial of ma...

Jury set to deliberate in trial of man accused of attacking Long Beach officers

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Jurors are set to begin deliberating Friday whether a man hit with a baton, pepper sprayed and Tasered by Long Beach police was a victim in the scenario or guilty of attacking and resisting officers. Solomon Michael Brooks, 31, is charged with one count of assault on a peace officer and two counts of resisting arrest during a June 3, 2016 traffic stop when police tried to pull him over for allegedly riding a bike at night without a light.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr bill 20,937
News Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08) Jun 13 Yumm 67
News Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10) Jun 12 Theresa moreno 18
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Jun 12 Anita Reynolds 3,641
sonya santa cruz (Mar '14) Jun 12 Gscheun0617 6
News Lions Drag Strip's checkered flag (Feb '09) Jun 10 Tom R 34
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... Jun 6 Yaya 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 16 at 11:57AM PDT

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pakistan
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,927 • Total comments across all topics: 281,803,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC