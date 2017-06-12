Jury set to deliberate in trial of man accused of attacking Long Beach officers

Jurors are set to begin deliberating Friday whether a man hit with a baton, pepper sprayed and Tasered by Long Beach police was a victim in the scenario or guilty of attacking and resisting officers. Solomon Michael Brooks, 31, is charged with one count of assault on a peace officer and two counts of resisting arrest during a June 3, 2016 traffic stop when police tried to pull him over for allegedly riding a bike at night without a light.

