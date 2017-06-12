Jury set to deliberate in trial of man accused of attacking Long Beach officers
Jurors are set to begin deliberating Friday whether a man hit with a baton, pepper sprayed and Tasered by Long Beach police was a victim in the scenario or guilty of attacking and resisting officers. Solomon Michael Brooks, 31, is charged with one count of assault on a peace officer and two counts of resisting arrest during a June 3, 2016 traffic stop when police tried to pull him over for allegedly riding a bike at night without a light.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|bill
|20,937
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|Yumm
|67
|Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10)
|Jun 12
|Theresa moreno
|18
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jun 12
|Anita Reynolds
|3,641
|sonya santa cruz (Mar '14)
|Jun 12
|Gscheun0617
|6
|Lions Drag Strip's checkered flag (Feb '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom R
|34
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Jun 6
|Yaya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC