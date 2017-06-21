Jerrod Niemann is ready to get rowdy ...

Jerrod Niemann is ready to get rowdy at Queen Mary's Shipkicker Country Music Festival

Country music singer-songwriter Jerrod Niemann, who is known for hits such as "Drink to That All Night" and "Lover, Lover," his countrified cover of Sonia Dada's "You Don't Treat Me No Good," is ready to party with Southern California fans during his turn at the Queen Mary's Shipkicker Country Music Festival in Long Beach. The third annual event, which will be held at the Waterfront Events Park next to the historic landmark on Saturday, July 1, is a daylong event also featuring main stage performances by country artists Lee Brice, the Swon Brothers, Honey Country, Orange County natives Daniel Bonte & the Bona Fide, James Rensink and Jake Parr.

