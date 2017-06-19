J.P. Morgan Raises Distressed Shippin...

J.P. Morgan Raises Distressed Shipping Fund

13 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives has closed a $480 million fund to invest in distressed shipping assets, attracting capital from pensions, endowments and insurance companies, reports Financial News London. The Global Maritime Investment Fund II, which surpassed its $400 million targeted capital raise, is one of the largest dedicated shipping funds.

