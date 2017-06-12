Irwindale welcomes Ty Henshaw as new police chief
Capt. Ty Henshaw will begin his tenure as Irwindale Police Chief on Tuesday. He replaces outgoing Chief Anthony Miranda, who is leaving the department serve as Chief of Police in Vernon.
