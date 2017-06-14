In the face of Trump's anti-climate c...

In the face of Trump's anti-climate change policies, L.A. and Long Beach push for greener ports

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia pledged this week to wean their ports off dirty diesel and other fossil fuels and switch to zero-emission equipment by 2035. This is the most aggressive plan yet to cut air pollution at the ports, by far.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 47 min Tango 20,932
News Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08) 15 hr Yumm 67
News Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10) Mon Theresa moreno 18
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Mon Anita Reynolds 3,641
sonya santa cruz (Mar '14) Mon Gscheun0617 6
News Lions Drag Strip's checkered flag (Feb '09) Jun 10 Tom R 34
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... Jun 6 Yaya 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,910 • Total comments across all topics: 281,746,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC