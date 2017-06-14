In the face of Trump's anti-climate change policies, L.A. and Long Beach push for greener ports
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia pledged this week to wean their ports off dirty diesel and other fossil fuels and switch to zero-emission equipment by 2035. This is the most aggressive plan yet to cut air pollution at the ports, by far.
