House fire sparked by car fire in Long Beach, authorities say

Investigators are trying to find out what caused a car to catch fire in a Long Beach garage, sparking a blaze that spread to the attached home, according to authorities. Multiple people called 911 to report the fire when it broke out around 11:10 a.m. in the 6800 block of East 10th Street in the College Park Estates neighborhood, Long Beach Fire Department spokesman Brian Fisk said.

