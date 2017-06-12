High speed motorcycle chase criss-crosses Southern California
LOS ANGELES >> Authorities were looking for a motorcyclist in downtown Los Angeles tonight who led them on a high-speed chase from Hacienda Heights that reached speeds of up to 140 miles per hour. California Highway Patrol officers tried to stop the motorcyclist for speeding at the westbound 60 Freeway and the 605 Freeway at 10:40 p.m., said Officer Francisco Villalobos.
