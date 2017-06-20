Herea s whata s planned for the former Walmart store in Downtown Long Beach
A new housing tower for Cal State Long Beach students is planned near the long-shuttered Walmart building in the former City Place shopping center downtown, Mayor Robert Garcia announced this morning. The complex, called the Downtown Village, will be able to house up to 1,100 students and faculty members, and will include 16 classrooms, 800 beds and a university art museum, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|11 hr
|Yaya
|1
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|20 hr
|concerned res
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jun 3
|okiesinger- Steve...
|3,639
|ICE arrests nearly 190 immigrants in Southern C...
|Jun 2
|Ronald
|3
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Jun 1
|Trish
|66
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Jun 1
|PHD2184
|13
|Review: Queen Mary
|May 31
|QUEEN MARY LONG B...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC