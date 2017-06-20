Herea s whata s planned for the forme...

Herea s whata s planned for the former Walmart store in Downtown Long Beach

13 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

A new housing tower for Cal State Long Beach students is planned near the long-shuttered Walmart building in the former City Place shopping center downtown, Mayor Robert Garcia announced this morning. The complex, called the Downtown Village, will be able to house up to 1,100 students and faculty members, and will include 16 classrooms, 800 beds and a university art museum, officials said.

