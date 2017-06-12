Herea s how Long Beach scored on the latest Heal the Bay beach report card
The ocean waters along Long Beach's shoreline offered a generally healthy place for beachgoers last summer, although this past winter's torrential rainfalls carried pollution to the local beaches during the colder months. Those are findings from Heal the Bay's latest report, released Thursday morning, on water quality along the California coastline.
