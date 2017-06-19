Here are the results of Long Beacha s weekend DUI checkpoint
Police arrested one suspected drunk driver out of 1,225 vehicles that passed through a checkpoint Saturday night in Long Beach. The checkpoint lasted from 7 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday at Pacific Coast Highway and Daisy Avenue, and officers screened 461 vehicles, according to a news release.
