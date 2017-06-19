Gerald Desmond Bridge in Long Beach t...

Gerald Desmond Bridge in Long Beach to remain open this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

The Gerald Desmond Bridge will be open to drivers planning on travelling from Long Beach to San Pedro this weekend following the cancellation of a planned closure. The Port of Long Beach announced Friday afternoon that plans to shut down the bridge's westbound lanes from Friday night through Monday morning are off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bloods and Crips (May '12) 4 hr gang politics 14
News CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07) 6 hr You dumb 483
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Wed Scorpiopilot 3,647
Pathetic Jun 21 Problem Solver 2
News Suspect in '87 Arizona murder arrested in LB (Aug '09) Jun 21 Tom Rodgers 52
News Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018 Jun 20 Whazzup 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,992,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC