Gerald Desmond Bridge in Long Beach to remain open this weekend
The Gerald Desmond Bridge will be open to drivers planning on travelling from Long Beach to San Pedro this weekend following the cancellation of a planned closure. The Port of Long Beach announced Friday afternoon that plans to shut down the bridge's westbound lanes from Friday night through Monday morning are off.
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bloods and Crips (May '12)
|4 hr
|gang politics
|14
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|You dumb
|483
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Wed
|Scorpiopilot
|3,647
|Pathetic
|Jun 21
|Problem Solver
|2
|Suspect in '87 Arizona murder arrested in LB (Aug '09)
|Jun 21
|Tom Rodgers
|52
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|Jun 20
|Whazzup
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
