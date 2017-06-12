Gardena motorcyclist killed in crash on 110 Freeway
LOS ANGELES >> A 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday on the northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 1:55 a.m. just north of the 405 Freeway, said California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig.
