Gang member sentenced in Long Beach stabbing, hate crime
An 18-year-old gang member was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison for a racially motivated stabbing in Long Beach. Andrew Pina pleaded no contest to a felony count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and admitted to hate crime and gang allegations.
