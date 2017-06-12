Gang member sentenced in Long Beach s...

Gang member sentenced in Long Beach stabbing, hate crime

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

An 18-year-old gang member was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison for a racially motivated stabbing in Long Beach. Andrew Pina pleaded no contest to a felony count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and admitted to hate crime and gang allegations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10) 8 hr Theresa moreno 18
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 12 hr Anita Reynolds 3,641
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr online reality bu... 20,927
sonya santa cruz (Mar '14) 19 hr Gscheun0617 6
News Lions Drag Strip's checkered flag (Feb '09) Sat Tom R 34
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... Jun 6 Yaya 1
News Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018 Jun 6 concerned res 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,273 • Total comments across all topics: 281,719,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC