Former Long Beach staffer charged with public intoxication

A former city hall staffer has been charged with public intoxication stemming from his June 3 arrest near Councilwoman Jeannine Pearce's home, the city prosecutor's office said on Friday. The Long Beach Police Department also confirmed on Friday it is investigating domestic violence allegations involving Pearce and her former chief of staff Devin Cotter, though police still have not said against whom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.