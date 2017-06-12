Former aide to Janice Hahn found guilty in campaign sign theft
Annette McDonald of San Pedro, a former aide to Janice Hahn, was found guilty this week of petty theft and sentenced to 10 days of community service for stealing a campaign lawn sign of Hahn's opponent in the county supervisor's race. The incident occurred in August 2016 during what had become a competitive race between Hahn and Steve Napolitano.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,939
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|Yumm
|67
|Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10)
|Jun 12
|Theresa moreno
|18
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jun 12
|Anita Reynolds
|3,641
|sonya santa cruz (Mar '14)
|Jun 12
|Gscheun0617
|6
|Lions Drag Strip's checkered flag (Feb '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom R
|34
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Jun 6
|Yaya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC