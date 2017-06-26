For Long Beacha s Sublime, a new beer in honor of banda s 25th anniversary
AleSmith's new Sublime Mexican Lager is scheduled to go on sale in July to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Sublime's debut album, “40oz. to Freedom.” A San Diego brewery is paying tribute to a Long Beach band that played a big part in the 1990s revivals of ska and punk rock.
