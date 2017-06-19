For July 4 snub, we would ban Signal Hill residents from Long Beach streets
Every year, starting a day or two after the first day of summer, we get all stewed up over Signal Hill. Over the years, we've tried to fire up the troops of Long Beach to rise up and storm the hill and plant the glorious flag of Long Beach at the peak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|1 hr
|Scorpiopilot
|3,647
|Pathetic
|5 hr
|Problem Solver
|2
|Suspect in '87 Arizona murder arrested in LB (Aug '09)
|19 hr
|Tom Rodgers
|52
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|Tue
|Whazzup
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|Yumm
|67
|Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10)
|Jun 12
|Theresa moreno
|18
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC