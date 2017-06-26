For $9,995, Could This 1980 Toyota Ce...

For $9,995, Could This 1980 Toyota Celica GT Be The Grand Prize?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

Today's Nice Price or Crack Pipe Celica is a rare USGP edition, and a car that apparently has had its entire service history documented in detail. It's in great shape too, but will its price prove to be one record not worth chronicling? You can always tell when a brand is it trouble when they start dissing the very core of their customer base.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Long Beach water, sewer rates are likely go... 9 hr AdiosLB 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr True That 20,946
News Vanessa Jimenez, 16 (Jul '08) 14 hr friend2 2
News CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07) Jun 24 You dumb 483
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Jun 21 Scorpiopilot 3,647
Pathetic Jun 21 Problem Solver 2
News Suspect in '87 Arizona murder arrested in LB (Aug '09) Jun 21 Tom Rodgers 52
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 26 at 9:27AM PDT

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,367 • Total comments across all topics: 282,045,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC