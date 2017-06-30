Firm offers private security for July...

Firm offers private security for July 4th in Belmont Shore, Naples

17 hrs ago

A private security firm is offering property owners in Long Beach an extra layer of protection this Fourth of July - for a price. For $230 per property, per day, residents can secure regular neighborhood patrols with multiple agents from DTM Security, according to company's General Manager Matthew Fleischmann.

