Fireworks bust nets 5,000 pounds of explosives from North Long Beach garage
The Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna announces that over 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were recovered and three individuals were arrested at a North Long Beach home. Police seized almost $30,000 worth of illegal fireworks Monday night and arrested three people accused of participating in selling them out of a makeshift storefront in North Long Beach, authorities said.
