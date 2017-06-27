Financing plans move forward for 405 expansion from OC to Long Beach

Orange County transportation officials this week approved plans for securing a $627 million federal loan for the Interstate 405 Improvement Project, the final financing piece for the largest capital project the agency has ever undertaken. The Orange County Transportation Authority board's 16-0 vote, with Tom Tait absent, enables OCTA executives to sign final documents with the U.S. Department of Transportation for the loan, coming through the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act.

