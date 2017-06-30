FBI indicts 14 connected to Mexican Mafia-ordered attacks in LA county jails

Following an extensive investigation by local and federal agents, several Mexican Mafia members and associates were indicted in connection to a series of violent jail attacks on inmates last year, FBI officials announced Friday. "In one case, prosecutors allege, an individual whom the Mexican Mafia believed to be cooperating with law enforcement was stabbed several times in the head and upper torso after a Mexican Mafia associate allegedly gave an order for the individual to be murdered," according to an FBI news release.

