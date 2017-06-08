Family of unarmed schizophrenic man k...

Family of unarmed schizophrenic man killed by deputies will receive $3.3 million in settlement

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

John Leonard Berry, 31, was shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies outside his home on July 6, 2015, after they responded to a call about a person experiencing mental health issues. John Leonard Berry, 31, was shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies outside his home on July 6, 2015, after they responded to a call about a person experiencing mental health issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Always wondering 20,924
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... Jun 6 Yaya 1
News Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018 Jun 6 concerned res 1
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Jun 3 okiesinger- Steve... 3,639
News ICE arrests nearly 190 immigrants in Southern C... Jun 2 Ronald 3
News Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08) Jun 1 Trish 66
News JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09) Jun 1 PHD2184 13
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,418 • Total comments across all topics: 281,630,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC