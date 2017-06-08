Family of unarmed schizophrenic man killed by deputies will receive $3.3 million in settlement

John Leonard Berry, 31, was shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies outside his home on July 6, 2015, after they responded to a call about a person experiencing mental health issues. John Leonard Berry, 31, was shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies outside his home on July 6, 2015, after they responded to a call about a person experiencing mental health issues.

