Family of unarmed schizophrenic man killed by deputies will receive $3.3 million in settlement
John Leonard Berry, 31, was shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies outside his home on July 6, 2015, after they responded to a call about a person experiencing mental health issues. John Leonard Berry, 31, was shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies outside his home on July 6, 2015, after they responded to a call about a person experiencing mental health issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Jun 6
|Yaya
|1
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|Jun 6
|concerned res
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jun 3
|okiesinger- Steve...
|3,639
|ICE arrests nearly 190 immigrants in Southern C...
|Jun 2
|Ronald
|3
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Jun 1
|Trish
|66
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Jun 1
|PHD2184
|13
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC