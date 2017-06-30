Drunk driver gets 8 years for crash that left Long Beach teacher in coma, killed her dog
A Long Beach elementary school teacher who lost her arm in a crash caused by a drunk driver confronted the man responsible at his sentencing hearing Friday. In an Orange County courtroom, Stacy Copp told the man that he'd stolen her independence and condemned her to a lifetime of coping with severe injuries from the 2015 wreck on the 405 Freeway.
