District Attorney reviewing complaint that Downey councilman lives in Long Beach
Downey Councilman Rick Rodriguez listed this office building, 8255 Firestone Blvd., Suite 308, as his home address on candidate forms for the November council election. Los Angeles County prosecutors plan to investigate an allegation that a Downey councilman doesn't live in that city, but in a tiny coastal Long Beach neighborhood, according to a district attorney spokesman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Sat
|okiesinger- Steve...
|3,639
|ICE arrests nearly 190 immigrants in Southern C...
|Fri
|Ronald
|3
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Jun 1
|Trish
|66
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Jun 1
|PHD2184
|13
|Review: Queen Mary
|May 31
|QUEEN MARY LONG B...
|1
|Bloods and Crips (May '12)
|May 30
|Kinder and Gentle...
|13
|When I was in need of a personal injury lawyer (Jun '13)
|May 29
|RonDuh
|54
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC