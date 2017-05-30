District Attorney reviewing complaint that Downey councilman lives in Long Beach

Downey Councilman Rick Rodriguez listed this office building, 8255 Firestone Blvd., Suite 308, as his home address on candidate forms for the November council election. Los Angeles County prosecutors plan to investigate an allegation that a Downey councilman doesn't live in that city, but in a tiny coastal Long Beach neighborhood, according to a district attorney spokesman.

