Dew Tour 2017 Course Preview - Presented By Moto Z Droid
For the past month, Dew Tour squad has been rolling out a stacked list of some of the best skaters in the world, all who will be attending Dew Tour in Long Beach, CA on June 15-18! Besides the contest, there will be tons of local food trucks, a beer garden for those of age, a public skatepark, skateable sculptures, a free outdoor concert and so much more. General admission, the contest, and the concert are all free-but you can still grab yourself a VIP pass to indulge in Dew Tour's exclusive perks.
