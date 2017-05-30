Development plan for area around Los Cerritos Wetlands moves forward
A 40-year plan that would increase the amount of housing on a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway and create a new waterfront “main street” moved one step closer to reality this week. The Planning Commission on Thursday voted to send a recommendation to the City Council to adopt a “reduced intensity” version of SEASP, or the Southeast Area Specific Plan, a 220-page document that would change how land is developed in an area roughly bounded by 7th Street, Marine Stadium and the Orange County border.
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE arrests nearly 190 immigrants in Southern C...
|13 hr
|Ronald
|3
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Thu
|Trish
|66
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Thu
|elisabeth sessler...
|3,638
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Thu
|PHD2184
|13
|Review: Queen Mary
|Wed
|QUEEN MARY LONG B...
|1
|Bloods and Crips (May '12)
|May 30
|Kinder and Gentle...
|13
|When I was in need of a personal injury lawyer (Jun '13)
|May 29
|RonDuh
|54
