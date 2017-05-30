Development plan for area around Los ...

Development plan for area around Los Cerritos Wetlands moves forward

A 40-year plan that would increase the amount of housing on a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway and create a new waterfront “main street” moved one step closer to reality this week. The Planning Commission on Thursday voted to send a recommendation to the City Council to adopt a “reduced intensity” version of SEASP, or the Southeast Area Specific Plan, a 220-page document that would change how land is developed in an area roughly bounded by 7th Street, Marine Stadium and the Orange County border.

