Developer begins construction on 3 new apartment complexes in downtown Long Beach
Chris Payne of SRG speaks Thursday as city officials gathered to break ground on three apartment complexes by developer Sares-Regis Group: The Alamitos, The Pacific and The Linden. Real estate developers Sares-Regis Group plans to have three mid-rise apartment projects completed in downtown Long Beach within roughly two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE arrests nearly 190 immigrants in Southern C...
|3 hr
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|18 hr
|Trish
|66
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|18 hr
|elisabeth sessler...
|3,638
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Thu
|PHD2184
|13
|Review: Queen Mary
|Wed
|QUEEN MARY LONG B...
|1
|Bloods and Crips (May '12)
|May 30
|Kinder and Gentle...
|13
|When I was in need of a personal injury lawyer (Jun '13)
|May 29
|RonDuh
|54
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC