Developer begins construction on 3 new apartment complexes in downtown Long Beach

16 hrs ago

Chris Payne of SRG speaks Thursday as city officials gathered to break ground on three apartment complexes by developer Sares-Regis Group: The Alamitos, The Pacific and The Linden. Real estate developers Sares-Regis Group plans to have three mid-rise apartment projects completed in downtown Long Beach within roughly two years.

Long Beach, CA

