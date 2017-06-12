DeMario Jackson Hangs Out at a Bar Wi...

DeMario Jackson Hangs Out at a Bar With 2 Women Following 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal

Jackson left Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, earlier this week after Bachelor in Paradise suspended production over "allegations of misconduct" that allegedly took place between the reality show cast member and fellow contestant Corinne Olympios. WATCH: How Bachelor in Paradise Scandal May Have Spoiled Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Season Days after the alleged incident, Jackson was spotted heading into a bar in Long Beach, California, with two women, wearing gray jeans, a black jacket and T-shirt and a baseball cap.

