CSU leaders eye requiring four years ...

CSU leaders eye requiring four years of high school math for admission

18 hrs ago

El Camino Real Academic Decathlon team member Tyler Wong works on a math problem during a recent study session California high school students may eventually have to forget about taking a year or two away from math classes before college. The Cal State University system - the nations's biggest public university - is moving toward mandating entering freshmen have four years' worth of math or related coursework on their transcripts.

Long Beach, CA

