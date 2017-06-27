Councilwoman Jeannine Pearce says she is victim of domestic violence, stalking
Councilwoman Jeannine Pearce said in a lengthy statement today that she has been the victim of domestic violence that started late last year, and included “escalating threats, harassment, and stalking.” Pearce does not name the accused perpetrator, however and she and her former chief of staff, Devin Cotter, were involved in an argument in the early morning hours of June 3, during which allegations of domestic violence were made. Police did not make an arrest for domestic violence that day, citing lack of evidence.
